Activision will sein eigenes Destiny haben

28. Oktober 2019

Activision und Bungie sind bereits vor längerer Zeit getrennte Wege gegangen, allerdings bedeutet nicht, dass das Thema Destiny abgehakt ist.

Der Insider „TheGamingRevolution“ möchte erfahren haben, dass Activision nun an einer eigenen Art Destiny arbeitet. Er schrieb auf Twitter:

„Anscheinend sind derzeit zehn unterschiedliche bei Activision in Arbeit, verteilt auf verschieden Studios – nicht nur die CoD-Studios. Drei sind Call of Duty und eine neue IP die Destiny ersetzen soll.“

Wann diese neue IP angekündigt werden soll ist noch unklar.

