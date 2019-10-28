Activision will sein eigenes Destiny haben

Activision und Bungie sind bereits vor längerer Zeit getrennte Wege gegangen, allerdings bedeutet nicht, dass das Thema Destiny abgehakt ist.

Der Insider „TheGamingRevolution“ möchte erfahren haben, dass Activision nun an einer eigenen Art Destiny arbeitet. Er schrieb auf Twitter:

„Anscheinend sind derzeit zehn unterschiedliche bei Activision in Arbeit, verteilt auf verschieden Studios – nicht nur die CoD-Studios. Drei sind Call of Duty und eine neue IP die Destiny ersetzen soll.“

Wann diese neue IP angekündigt werden soll ist noch unklar.

1 used & new available from EUR 50,00

*sorry, I was just corrected since we were all misinterpreting this

Apparently, 10 different Activision projects have begun across their studios, not just the COD studios. 3 are Call of Duty, one is a new third party IP to replace the gap that Destiny once filled.

— TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevoYT) October 18, 2019