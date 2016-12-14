Battlefield 1 – Der Schatten des Giganten *Sponsored Post*

EA und DICE sind noch immer nicht fertig, mit der Entwicklung von Battlefield 1. Immer wieder müssen Updates veröffentlicht werden, um späte Fehler auszumerzen oder neue Fehler, die mit Updates hinzukamen, zu eliminieren.
Das neueste Update in der Reihe soll nun diverse Bugs und Fehler beheben, die meisten auf dem PC. Der brandneue Patch bringt unter anderem die Möglichkeit eine Framerate fest zu vergeben, die euren Ansprüchen genügt bzw. für euren PC passend ist.
Wer ab und an den Fehler hatte, dass das Spiel abgestürzt ist, sobald ihr im Fahrzeug gestorben seid – dieser Bug gehört nun der Vergangenheit an. Zusätzlich wurden noch einige Waffen angepasst und die Map Giant’s Shadow hinzufgefügt. Eine Auflistung aller Fixes wollen wir euch natürlich nicht vorenthalten.
- Fixed an issue that caused a hang when pressing J/K/L on console keyboard
- Added a new Framerate Limiter option that limits the maximum framerate the game will run at to a specific amount. Limiting your framerate to a lower number can help improve performance if you are experiencing high CPU usage
- CPU optimization to improve high framerate operation on high end video cards where there is no VRAM pressure
- Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes crash when loading levels
- Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes crash when dying in a vehicle
- Fixed a server crash related to trip wires
- Fixed an issue where outdated game clients could still connect to EA servers without receiving an error
- PC: Forced v-sync to on during loading movies on PC to prevent screen tearing and stutters
- PC: Fixed some issues that could lead to GPU hang on DX11
- PC: Fixed ghosting issues
- PC: Borderless full screen now works as intended
- PC: Fixed an issue with full screen causing other windows to be resized and/or moved around
- Xbox One: Fixed a rare VOIP related crash
- Console: Tweaked dynamic resolution min cap scaling to improve GPU performance over loss of resolution
