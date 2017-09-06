CoD: Infinite Warfare – PS4-Spieler dürfen sich auf den nächsten DLC freuen

Obwohl der Release von Call of Duty: WW2 kurz bevorsteht, ist Activision mit Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare noch nicht fertig. Der nächste DLC lässt nicht mehr lange auf sich warten.

Der kommende Content mit Namen Retribution wird ab dem 12. September für Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare bereitstehen, leider vorerst nur für PS4. Der neue DLC enthält vier neue Maps. The Beast from Beyond ist nicht nur eine neue Map, sondern beinhaltet auch das letzte Kapitel der Zombie-Storyline.

Auf einem eisigen Planeten versetzt euch The Beast from Beyond erneut in ein neues Setting. Dieses Mal an die Horrorfilme von Willard Wyler angelehnt. Leider ist noch unklar, wann der Retribution DLC zu Call of Duty Infinite Warfare für Xbox One und PC erscheinen wird – wir gehen von nächsten Monat aus.